Respect for democratic principles more important than ever in times of polarisation and conflict, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 13 September 2024 – The principles of inclusivity and respect for human rights and the rule of law on which our democracies are based can help us find a way forward in times of polarisation and conflict to strengthen our freedom and our security, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said ahead of the International Day of Democracy on 15 September.

Strong democracies increase the stability and security of our societies, which is all the more important in times of conflict and polarisation. Governments, parliaments and political parties need to find ways to engage citizens, bridging the widening gap between decision-makers and the general public. The development of policies and legislation must therefore be based on genuine public consultations. In order to assist countries across the OSCE region, ODIHR has developed a comprehensive toolkit for policy- and lawmakers to help improve the legislative process in order tackle contemporary lawmaking challenges head-on and promote more openness, transparency, accountability and inclusive participation.

Civil society plays a crucial role in safeguarding democracy and human rights and also in enabling communities to participate who would otherwise struggle to make their voices heard. At the same time, in many places around the OSCE region civil society activists and human rights defenders are coming under attack simply for doing their work. This includes the criminalization of their activities, legal and administrative restrictions on funding or on other aspects of freedom of association, curbs on the right to peaceful assembly, harassment and threats, and even physical violence.

All OSCE states have recognised that “pluralistic democracy and the rule of law are essential for ensuring respect for all human rights.” They have also acknowledged the link between democracy, democratic institutions and peace, stating that: “full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and the development of societies based on pluralistic democracy and the rule of law is a prerequisite for achieving a lasting peace, security, justice and stability”.

ODIHR will continue to work throughout the OSCE region to ensure all states uphold their commitments to democracy and human rights