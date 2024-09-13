OSCE hosts training on analysis in countering the financing of terrorism for Montenegro

As part of a comprehensive initiative to bolster counter-terrorism efforts in Montenegro, the OSCE concluded a three-day training-of-trainers course on Analysis in Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) on 12 September 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

The course brought together six experts, including three women and three men, from five Montenegrin agencies responsible for the fight against terrorism, equipping them with essential skills to combat the evolving threat of terrorism financing.

The training-of-trainers was organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department, with the support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and in partnership with the Global Programme against Money Laundering, Proceeds of Crime and the Financing of Terrorism of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Participants explored key aspects of intelligence work, such as the intelligence cycle, grading systems, data sanitization, and dissemination methods. Through hands-on experience with various analytical tools, they gained insights into current terrorist threats in the region, which can further enhance Montenegro's ability to sharpen both its strategic and operational approaches in countering terrorism effectively.

“Financial investigations in counter-terrorism operations are of crucial importance. The analysis of financial information can be a valuable tool in detecting terrorists and terrorist groups, or to reconstruct events in the aftermath of a terrorist attack,” emphasized Irfan Saeed, Head of the Transnational Threat Department’s Action against Terrorism Unit in his opening remarks.

This training-of-trainers course is the second module of a comprehensive training programme on CFT for Montenegro, funded by the United States. This programme aims at further enhancing the domestic CFT framework to allow Montenegro to better prevent, detect and disrupt terrorism financing, in line with the latest international commitments and standards.