Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore visits Undersea Rescue Command

Lacore’s visit to San Diego is her first since being sworn in as the 16th Chief of Navy Reserve, August 23, and the stop at URC is illustrative of the impact Navy Reserve Sailors have on the Navy’s submarine rescue mission. Reserve Sailors comprise more than half of URC’s overall rescue watchbill and are prepared to mobilize from civilian life within hours to support disabled submarine (DISSUB) operations anywhere in the world.

While at URC, Lacore and Hunt spoke with URC’s active component commanding officer, Capt. John Witte, and Cmdr. Michael Rocco, URC’s Reserve component commanding officer, about the vital mission carried out at URC, the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command, and the significant integration of the Reserve team into operations.

Lacore and Hunt observed equipment including the Pressurized Rescue Module (PRM), capable of rescuing up to 16 personnel per sortie at depths of up to 2,000 feet, and the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), which is the first system mobilized in DISSUB operations and is capable of assessing, clearing, and replenishing emergency life support stores. Reserve Sailors are integral to the operation of these systems.

“It’s inspiring to see the operational impact the Reserve can have with a major command like this,” said Lacore. “The rapid readiness aspect of this command is something that could be replicated throughout the force.”

Reserve Sailors and operators at URC participate in international exercises and maintain stringent proficiency qualifications as part of their service. Indeed, more than a dozen Reserve medical personnel assigned to URC are currently overseas participating in Exercise Dynamic Monarch 24 in Norway, September 9-19.

“Our Reserve team serves alongside our active counterparts at every level of the submarine rescue mission, from divers and system operators to corpsmen and support personnel,” said Rocco. “If the call goes out, the Navy Reserve will answer it.”