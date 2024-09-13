During Suicide Prevention Month, NYSOFA Highlights Resources and ... September 13, 2024 | 10:45 AM EDT Learn more about During Suicide Prevention Month, NYSOFA Highlights Resources and Data to Address the Unique Risk Factors, Provide Help for Older…

NYSOFA encourages all New Yorkers to talk about the risk factors and incidence of suicide among older adults – and connect with the many resources available to help

During Suicide Prevention Month in September, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) highlights available resources to help older adults and caregivers facing suicide risk, as well as little-discussed data on the incidence and unique risk factors for suicide in the older population.

The services and supports available through NYSOFA join other statewide efforts to raise awareness about suicide while connecting people with help at a time when nearly a quarter of suicides are among individuals age 65 and up nationally, according to data from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) .

New York’s aging services and support network has many programs that are aimed at combatting social isolation – a major risk factor for suicide – and supporting caregivers who may be susceptible to suicide, due to burnout and related distress. In fact, a 2021 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 85% of adults who were both parents and unpaid caregivers for adults experienced mental health symptoms, and 50% reported suicidal thoughts.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “The statistics on suicide risk in older adults need to be a part of the conversation to help yourself, to help loved ones, and the community. Loneliness and isolation are often contributors to suicide risk, and New York’s aging services network is addressing these factors at all levels through community supports, technological innovations and partnerships. The solution rests with all of us: watch for the warning signs, frequently check in on those you love and care for, talk about suicide risk in older adults – and always know that help is available.”

According to the NCOA, older adults comprise approximately 16% of the population, but they account for 22% of suicides. In 2022, among the nearly 49,449 suicides that took place in the U.S., 10,433 were attributed to people age 65 and up. Potential suicide risk factors for older adults can include declines in physical and cognitive functioning, changes in mental health, and other experiences often associated with getting older, like bereavement, loneliness, and lack of social connectedness, according to the CDC.

NYSOFA Program Supports Addressing Social Isolation

NYSOFA and its network of 59 Area Agencies on Aging and their community partners provide an array of services and supports that address social isolation and caregiver supports. They include: senior center programming, social adult day care, home-delivered meals and congregate meals, volunteer opportunities, friendly visiting or friendly calls programs, in-home supports, respite services, and more. Contact your local office for the aging to learn more. Additionally, NYSOFA has developed several program innovations to address social isolation and caregiver supports in the digital age:

NYSOFA’s animatronic pet project has provided more than 31,500 companion pets to older adults throughout New York State. Seventy percent of older adults receiving these pets reported a reduction/significant reduction in loneliness as well as a 75 percent decrease in pain. Learn more.

has provided more than 31,500 companion pets to older adults throughout New York State. Seventy percent of older adults receiving these pets reported a reduction/significant reduction in loneliness as well as a 75 percent decrease in pain. Learn more. Free online classes for older adults : NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp, a platform that has connected 500,000 older adults to free online courses and communities, helping them learn new skills, make new friends and interact with others who share their interests. Explore free online classes here.

: NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp, a platform that has connected 500,000 older adults to free online courses and communities, helping them learn new skills, make new friends and interact with others who share their interests. Explore free online classes here. ElliQ proactive AI care companion : NYSOFA and AgingNY are working with Intuition Robotics to pilot the efficacy of AI companion technology for older adults – known as ElliQ – and have released a report showing a 95% reduction in loneliness and high levels of engagement for older adult users of the technology. Learn more.

: NYSOFA and AgingNY are working with Intuition Robotics to pilot the efficacy of AI companion technology for older adults – known as ElliQ – and have released a report showing a 95% reduction in loneliness and high levels of engagement for older adult users of the technology. Learn more. New York's Caregiver Portal (powered by Trualta) is available free of charge for any caregiver in New York State at https://newyork-caregivers.com/. It provides evidence-based caregiver training and support to manage care at home for loved ones of any age, relieving stress and preventing burnout.

(powered by Trualta) is available free of charge for any caregiver in New York State at https://newyork-caregivers.com/. It provides evidence-based caregiver training and support to manage care at home for loved ones of any age, relieving stress and preventing burnout. ARCHANGELS: Caregiver identification is key to getting help and minimizing burnout that can be a risk factor for mental health impacts. NYSOFA uses and promotes the ARCHANGELS Caregiver Intensity Index (CII) as an assessment tool to provide a score of caregiving intensity, along with resource referrals designed to engage and help all caregivers. Anyone can get their score and get connected to help at https://www.anycarecountsny.com/.

Other Initiatives

In 2022, NYSOFA facilitated more than 36 community showings of the documentary "All The Lonely People: Film Screenings and Community Conversations” addressing the impact of loneliness on mental health for people of all ages.

In the fall of 2023, NYSOFA and AgingNY worked with over 130 aging services partners to host local game events that encourage intergenerational play as part of a national Reach Out and Play initiative. Read our press release and watch one of these events in action.

NYSOFA has collaborated with the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) on a nine-county pilot initiative to educate older adults on health, substance use and mental health wellness. Established in 2023, the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) program aims to help older adults increase their knowledge and awareness of issues – such as safe medication use, the aging process, communication with health care providers, and healthy lifestyle choices. It is paired with Screening, Brief Intervention, Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) services using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-C).

New York State recently launched a $5 million public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging more New Yorkers to utilize the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline during their time of need. Timed in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, the year-long ‘We Hear You’ campaign is aimed at helping raise awareness of the 988 Lifeline, which is free, confidential, impartial, and can be accessed any time of the day or night by phone, text, or chat.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “While there is no one solution to a complex problem like suicide, we know that one effective way to prevent suicide is to ensure that we have strong social connections. Feeling connected to others is important for both mental and physical health and helps reduce risk – especially among older adults. As we acknowledge Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we should all embrace the potential of older New Yorkers by helping them remain connected and engaged in meaningful activity in their communities.”

Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Becky Preve said, “Findings indicating that the older population is disproportionately affected by suicide are tragic, and the needs of the population must be addressed. Older individuals are negatively impacted by social isolation and loneliness and are at increased risk due to the significant life changes that happen in the aging process. The aging services network is focused on ensuring older individuals are able to age with positive physical and mental health, and we continue to provide education, outreach, and intervention in an effort to combat these heartbreaking statistics.”

Other facts about suicide and older adults include:

While older adults comprise just 16.8% of the population, they make up approximately 22% of suicides.

In 2022, among the nearly 49,449 suicides that took place in the U.S., 10,433 were attributed to people age 65 and up.

Older adults tend to plan suicide more carefully. They are also more likely to use more lethal methods.

Among people who attempt suicide, one in four older adults will succeed, compared to 1 in 200 youths. Even if an older adult fails a suicide attempt, they are less likely to recover from the effects due to frailty or underlying health conditions.

Warning Signs of Suicide Risk

According to NCOA, some warning signs of suicide risk include:

Increased alcohol and drug use

Aggressive behavior

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood swings

Impulsive or reckless behavior

Collecting and saving pills or buying a weapon

Giving away possessions

Tying up loose ends, like organizing personal papers or paying off debts

Saying goodbye to friends and family

Mental Health Crisis Resources

###