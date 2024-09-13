Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory explaining the legal limitations and potential issues regarding unsolicited voter registration applications mailed by an array of entities across the state.

In response to recent mass mailouts of unsolicited of voter registration forms, including ones that have been partially prefilled, the Office of the Attorney General released an advisory warning residents of potential legal pitfalls and warning local governments against attempting to institute illegal programs. The advisory warns people residing in Texas that the delivery of an unrequested voter registration application does not mean that the recipient is eligible to vote. Registering to vote despite ineligibility, such as being a felon or a noncitizen, is a crime. Further, local governments entering into contracts with third-party vendors to mail out unsolicited voter registration forms exceed their authority and violate Texas law.

“There is no issue more important to our political system than election security,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Receiving a voter registration application does not necessarily mean you are eligible to vote. If you are ineligible and attempt to register anyway, you are committing a crime.”

Attorney General Paxton recently warned Bexar and Harris Counties against unlawfully using taxpayer dollars to hire a third-party entity with partisan ties to mass mail out unsolicited voter registration forms. When Bexar County moved forward with the program, Attorney General Paxton sued. Attorney General Paxton also filed suit against Travis County for adopting an unlawful program to collect personal information about potentially unregistered residents living in the county.

To report suspected election law violations, email [email protected].

