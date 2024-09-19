HNF’s Team CMT Partners with Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to Raise Funds for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Research

The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to raise funds for CMT Research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to raise funds for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease research. This collaboration aims to bring together the excitement of the Rock 'n' Roll Running series events with the mission of HNF’s fundraising community, Team CMT, to find a cure for CMT, a group of inherited conditions that affect the peripheral nervous system.

Event Dates and Locations:

- San Jose, CA: October 5-6, 2024 (5K, 10K, Half Marathon)

- San Antonio, TX: December 7-8, 2024 (5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon)

Experience the Beauty of San Jose

San Jose, known as Speed City, USA, offers a race experience that aligns with HNF’s goal to accelerate a cure for CMT. Participants will race through a city rich in athletic history, making it a perfect setting for this noble cause.

Experience the Beauty of San Antonio

The marathon route in San Antonio will take participants through scenic parts of the city, including the historic Alamo, the vibrant River Walk, and stunning architecture. The combination of live music, enthusiastic crowds, and beautiful surroundings ensures an unforgettable event.

Join TEAM CMT

Team CMT is HNF’s premier fundraising community that brings together people that care about the CMT Community and want to raise awareness and funds for research. HNF established TEAM CMT and TEAM CMT kids in 2013 and to date has participated in prominent events globally including Marathons, Bike-a-Thons, Spin-a-Thons and more!

TEAM CMT Runner Levels:

- Opening Act: $500 - Singlet, race entry, personalized fundraising page, Race Day VIP tent access

- Rising Star: $750 - Singlet, hat, race entry, personalized fundraising page, Race Day VIP tent access

- Headliner: $1,500 - Singlet, hat, water bottle, race entry, personalized fundraising page, Race Day VIP tent access

- Legend: $3,000 - Singlet, hat, water bottle, race entry, personalized fundraising page, Race Day VIP tent access, up to $500 travel reimbursement

- Hall of Fame: $5,000 - Singlet, hat, water bottle, race entry, personalized fundraising page, Race Day VIP tent access, up to $1,000 travel reimbursement

*Race Day VIP tent access (San Antonio, TX, only)

Why Participate?

By joining us, you will be part of a vibrant community working together to support critical research for CMT. Your participation helps fund initiatives through the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF), which strives to improve the lives of those affected by this condition.

How to Get Involved:

1. Register & Fundraise for CMT Research: Create or join a team and invite your friends, family, and colleagues to support your efforts. Every donation makes a significant impact.

2. Enjoy the Activities: Beyond the race, enjoy live music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun. It's a perfect day out for participants and spectators alike.

3. Spread the Word: Help us reach more people by sharing this event on social media and encouraging others to join.

Learn more: https://www.hnf-cure.org/you-can-help/team-cmt/rocknroll/

About the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation:

HNF’s mission is to increase awareness and accurate diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and related inherited neuropathies, support people living with CMT and their families with critical information to improve quality of life, and fund research that will lead to treatments and cures. HNF’s Therapeutic Research in Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) is a collaborative effort with academia, government, and industry to develop treatments for CMT. As part of TRIAD’s research consortium, the Global Registry for Inherited Neuropathies (GRIN) was established as a patient registry to collect and analyze patient-reported data and clinical scales, including the ONLS, CMT-FOM, CMTPedS, and CMTInfS and the collection and curation of genetic reports. The data has been instrumental in identifying the burden, diagnostic journey, and prevalence of CMT. HNF’s CMT Genie is a patient-initiated genetic testing program to support genetic diagnosis by offering patients virtual genetic counseling with an option to obtain a prescription to seek a genetic diagnosis. For more information, visit www.hnf-cure.org.

About Rock 'n' Roll Running Series:

Established in 1998, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series has transformed the running landscape by infusing races with live music, entertainment, and community engagement. The series hosts events in various iconic locations, offering participants a unique and memorable race experience. For more information, visit the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series website.

Join HNF and the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in the fight against CMT and make every step count!

