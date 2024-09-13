Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2024 Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days in New York City, NY on October 1st, 2024.



Amplify’s management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com

