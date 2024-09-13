Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2024 Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days
HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days in New York City, NY on October 1st, 2024.
Amplify’s management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.
Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
james.frew@amplifyenergy.com
Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.