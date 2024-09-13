Kelly Gorman Appointed as CEO of Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada

Brings Extensive Leadership Experience to Advance the Future of Financial Advice

Toronto, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Gorman, CPA, CA, ICD.D, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 23, 2024. Gorman brings over two decades of leadership experience in finance, governance, and regulatory compliance, making her ideally suited to lead Canada’s largest professional association of financial advisors through its next phase of growth.



As CEO, Gorman will be responsible for shaping Advocis’ strategic direction, supporting its mission to provide financial advisors with the education, advocacy, and professional development needed to deliver the highest standards of financial advice to Canadians. With her deep expertise in regulatory frameworks and enterprise management, Gorman will focus on expanding the association’s reach and strengthening its commitment to professional excellence in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly as the new CEO of Advocis," said Al Jones, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her unique combination of leadership, financial acumen, and regulatory experience will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for the financial advice profession and support our members in providing trusted financial guidance to clients across Canada."

Her career highlights include senior leadership roles at CPA Ontario and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), where she played a pivotal role in regulatory policy and enforcement. Prior to joining Advocis, Gorman served as Executive Vice President of Governance Advisory at Kingsdale Advisors, where she provided governance advice to corporate boards and executive teams.

“I am honored to be joining Advocis at such an important time for the financial advice profession,” said Gorman. “I look forward to working with the Board, our members, and stakeholders to ensure that financial advisors continue to play a vital role in helping Canadians achieve their financial goals.”

Kelly Gorman holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). She also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Gorman succeeds Interim CEO Harris Jones.

