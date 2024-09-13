TaeCole Tae Kwon Do & Fitness: Over 20 Years of Award-Winning Martial Arts Training

TaeCole Tae Kwon Do & Fitness offers martial arts instruction for people of all ages - receiving numerous accolades for its specialized services.

Albertson, New York, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaeCole Tae Kwon Do & Fitness - also known as TaeCole TKD - offers dedicated martial arts training in Nassau County, New York State. Established in 1996 by Master Maggie Messina, the organization fosters a supportive learning environment in a state-of-the-art training facility - guiding students through physical, emotional, and mental growth.

TaeCole TKD - Logo

Despite the level of expertise, TaeCole TKD guides individuals of all ages to hone their skills as a martial artist. Classes include tailored programs for young children to develop confidence and discipline, as well as sessions for teens and adults, designed to improve strength, agility, and self-defense. Comprehensive wellness programs are also available, led by certified Primal health coach, Ray Messina - accompanied by seasonal events hosted throughout the year, such as innovative workshops and summer camps.

Master Messina is a dedicated martial arts expert, sharing the power of this sport with her students and fellow artists. She adds: “When I started martial arts, I noticed that it was like medicine for me. I found that my worries were no longer with me whenever I was training and I was completely engaged in the process. Through Tae Kwon Do in particular, I was granted the freedom to work on my inner core and soul, helping me to become physically and mentally stronger. This is something I wish to pass on to those who enter my facility, so that they may leave each class with a new set of limitless beliefs.”

Maggie Messina

At the start of her personal martial arts journey, Master Messina was approached at a gym in Manhattan and invited to begin teaching local teens. Agreeing reluctantly at first, she soon developed an attachment to the role, working with young residents of underprivileged neighborhoods and broken homes. Since then, Master Messina has remained dedicated to passing on her knowledge of martial arts - establishing TaeCole TKD as a result.

Cultivating an extensive range of experiences working with children of all ages, Master Messina has achieved accreditation from the CDA in Early Childhood Development. Other members of the TaeCole TKD team are recipients of NYS teaching degrees and Primal Health and Fitness Coaching certifications.

She comments: “Throughout my life, failure was never an option. This is the mantra I instill in my students - helping them to realize that with the right mindset, they can surpass all expectations. Some of us may have to work a lot harder than others, but if you want it enough, I’m living proof that anything is possible.”

Through participating in training, individuals undergo a transformational change. One glowing testimonial reveals: “A wide variety of weekly classes are offered, ensuring a fun but effective learning environment, speckled with other events and programs throughout the year. One of the best places for children to learn important life skills, behaviors, and attitudes, positively reinforced by amazingly caring and thoughtful instructors, led/trained by Master Messina. Your child will also learn martial arts in the process, which, you know, is also useful!”



Recognized for its inspirational work, TaeCole TKD has been awarded an array of prestigious awards- including the 2024 ‘Best of Nassau County’ award, the 2024 ‘Best on the North Shore’ award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award, granted by President Joe Biden of the United States.





