Press Release – No. 9 / 2024

Zealand Pharma to participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 18th

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 13, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall, MD, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. CET) on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/zeal/2081412 and accessible through the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contacts:

Adam Lange (Investors) Investor Relations Officer Zealand Pharma alange@zealandpharma.com Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media) Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Zealand Pharma akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

