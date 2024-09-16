IDI Consulting Supports 2024 American Heart Association Heart Walk in Pittsburgh

Local IT consulting company demonstrates commitment to community health and wellness with sponsorship

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, announces its sponsorship of the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Walk in Pittsburgh, taking place on September 21st. This annual event is a key initiative in the fight against heart disease and stroke, uniting thousands of participants to promote heart health and raise essential funds for research and education.As a starting line sponsor, IDI Consulting is thrilled to play a vital role in the event's success by supporting the Hydration Water Station and an activation area, which will be crucial in keeping participants refreshed and energized throughout the walk. This sponsorship reflects IDI Consulting’s commitment to community well-being and aligns with its core values of health, wellness, and community engagement.“We are proud to be part of the AHA Heart Walk, not only to raise awareness about heart health and stroke prevention but also to foster a sense of community,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner of IDI Consulting. “By supporting the Heart Walk, we contribute to a cause that extends beyond this single event. It’s a meaningful way for us to give back in honor of our employees, clients, and the Pittsburgh community.”This is the second time IDI Consulting has sponsored the AHA Heart Walk, previously assisting to raise awareness in 2022. Every step in the fight against heart disease and stroke is important, as they are the number one and number five leading causes of death in the United States. The AHA works tirelessly alongside volunteers, supporters, and collaborating organizations to build longer, healthier lives.IDI Consulting encourages all participants to stop by the Hydration Water Station and activation area during the walk to stay hydrated and learn more about heart health. The 2024 AHA Heart Walk will be held on September 21, 2024, at Point State Park, 601 Commonwealth Place in Pittsburgh. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the Heart Walk starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, please click here. To donate, you can visit here.About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.