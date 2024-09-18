The World's First Truly Scientific Study of Mediumship Results in an Urgent Message to Humanity

Melvin L Morse MD

In a pioneering scientific study of mediumship, esteemed researchers at the Institute for the Scientific Study of Consciousness received an astonishing message.

Dr. Morse and his colleagues at the Institute for the Scientific Study of Consciousness take the next step: they convincingly demonstrate that the living can communicate with disincarnated spirits.” — Raymond Moody MD

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking study that merges the worlds of science and the supernatural, a team of esteemed scientists from the Institute for the Scientific Study of Consciousness has received a startling and unprecedented message from beyond. ( https://www.bigelowinstitute.org/index.php/bics-challenge-intro/bics-challenge-reports/ As part of the world’s first scientifically rigorous exploration of mediumship , the team conducted independent interviews with 19 seasoned mediums—only to be confronted with an alarming communication from the spirit realm.This pioneering research, backed by visionary Las Vegas aerospace entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Aerospace, LLC, and the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies, could redefine humanity's understanding of life after death. The researchers had previously published the first scientific studies of near death experiences in the scientific literature.The team, led by Dr. Melvin Morse , president of ISSC (Bigelow Institute of Consciousness Studies Challenge Grant Recipient), conducted blinded tests using remote viewing and mediumship techniques. Its consulting researchers included Dr. Raymond Moody and Col (R) John Alexander. Other team members include Dr. Jose Miguel Gaona, MD, Ph.D., Isabelle Chauffeton Saavedra, Lance Williams Beem, MA, Raymond Moody, MD, and AJ Parr.ISSC used a revolutionary approach using Spiritual Sight (Remote Viewing) and giving the following BICS questions as numbers to objectively ensure that the mediums contacted the Other Side and were not influenced by the questions. They were also required to demonstrate that they could affect a stream of electrons with their minds for over ten minutes.The Bigelow Institute had four questions to pose to the spirit world, which the ISSC transmitted to the mediums as numbers. The questions concerned the state of humanity’s spiritual progress in the past 167 years since the findings of the French scientist Allan Kardec.The findings revealed that although humans have failed to make significant progress in the past 167-plus years, failure is an essential component of progress. The spirits acknowledged that spiritual progress is often a roller coaster, as wars and catastrophes are often necessary learning experiences, yet humanity is currently “upside down on the roller coaster.”The spirit world firmly states and presents evidence that humanity is solely to blame for the current situation. They have consistently provided spiritual guidance, such as the Ten Commandments. They sent prophets, religious leaders, and enlightened individuals such as Martin Luther King Jr. On a personal level, they inspire, nudge, cajole, and manipulate humans to achieve spiritual progress on a daily basis. They cheer humanity on and are partners in their spiritual evolution.The entities contacted provided numerous specific examples of their interventions, from inspiring the scientific advancements of the Enlightenment to creating an Ice Age to move humans around the globe. They stated that they inspired the technology of the Iron Age to make the cultural conditions that directly led to the Axial Age, the birth of the great religions.However, they typically play the “hands-off” role of parents watching their child learn to walk. Although repeated failure is part of the process, parents will intervene when safety is an issue. As one entity said while showing an image of two women driving a car purposely off a cliff: “That is what free will can bring you.”Humanity cannot, however, learn its lessons of love if it destroys the school! The spirit world has given humanity a firm and clear message: “Learn to love or face self-extinction.”

