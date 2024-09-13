Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Shop, Sip & Savor Package Available with Destin Vacation Rentals

Beach vacation package includes a gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets, a bottle of prosecco, govinos, and more

Destin, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, which specializes in Destin vacation rentals and real estate services, is launching the Shop, Sip & Savor promotion this fall. The promotion packages shopping at the nation’s largest designer premium outlet, sipping on bubbles at sunset and savoring all the delicious fall foodie events along Florida’s Emerald Coast. Available with stays of three-nights or more between Sept. 3 and Nov. 22, Newman-Dailey’s Shop, Sip and Savor Package brings together the best of fashion and the beach in one incredible offer. The Shop, Sip and Savor package includes a $50 gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Miramar Beach, a Silver Sands Premium Outlets VIP Coupon Book & Fashion Emergency Kit, a bottle of Prosecco, two stemless wine govinos and $10 off per night.

“The fall is one of the best times of the year at the beach,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “In a survey of our fall guests, the top three activities they reported enjoying on their last visit to South Walton were the beach, restaurants and shopping. Therefore, we created a package that celebrates all the things our guests love to enjoy during their dream beach getaway.”

With a gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets®, shoppers will have the option to shop at a wide variety of stores, ranging from women's apparel and accessories to housewares and sporting goods. Home to 100+ designer and name-brand outlet stores, including Disney Store Outlet, Nike, Under Armour, Hey Dude, Simply Southern, Kate Spade New York, Coach, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Vera Bradley, Tory Burch and Saks OFF 5TH, among many more, Silver Sands Premium Outlets is a shopper’s paradise for finding premier brands at up to 65% off retail prices.

This package also includes a bottle of bubbly and two govinos to kick off the celebration. Whether it’s mimosas for breakfast or a sunset toast, the Shop, Sip & Stay promotion is ready to help guests sip and savor their time at the beach. To help pick the best weekend for savoring, Florida’s Emerald Coast is home to a variety of food and wine festivals during the fall months. In September, the Destin Seafood Festival kicks off the season celebrating the deliciously fresh seafood caught locally in the Gulf. In October, the 16th Annual Baytowne Beer Festival (Oct. 11-12), Bloody Mary Festival (Oct. 12), and Harvest Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 18-20) feature delicious wines, beers and libations. In November, Eggs on the Beach Big Green Egg Cooking Competition (Nov. 2), Rosemary Beach Uncorked (Nov. 2), Seeing Red Wine Festival (Nov. 7-10), and 30A BBQ Festival (Nov. 8) bring delicious bites and sips worth savoring.

Newman-Dailey features a wide range of Destin vacation rentals, ranging from cozy beachside cottages and villas to spacious rental homes to Gulf-front condos and well-appointed penthouse suites. With vacation rentals located within some of Destin and South Walton’s most exclusive resorts, including Sanctuary at Redfish, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, and Jade East Condos, Newman-Dailey offers a wide variety of lodging options to pair with the Shop, Sip & Savor package. The Shop, Sip & Savor Package* is available for stays of three nights or more now to Nov. 22, 2024 in a Newman-Dailey Destin vacation rental. Travelers should use promo code SHOP24 when booking online. To learn more or book this package, visit DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652. (*Some restrictions apply)

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 39 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments

Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071 tlouthain@ndrp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.