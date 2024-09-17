Recognizing Local Impact: Hunger Village Awards 2024 to Honor Food Security Champions

ITAVTFOC is preparing to host November's highly anticipated Hunger Village Awards 2024.

ESSINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It Takes A Village To Feed One Child (ITAVTFOC) looks forward to bringing together local leaders, community members, and supporters for the Hunger Village Awards 2024. This prestigious evening celebrates organizations dedicated to alleviating hunger and addressing food insecurity in our region. The event will occur on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Lazaretto Ballroom in Essington, PA.

As food insecurity continues affecting families across Pennsylvania and beyond, ITAVTFOC is proud to spotlight the organizations and individuals leading the charge in making a difference. The Hunger Village Awards is more than just a night of recognition—it’s a chance for the community to come together, share insights, and build lasting connections that strengthen our collective fight against hunger.

Event Agenda:

• Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

• Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

• Location: Lazaretto Ballroom - 99 Wanamaker Ave, Essington, PA 19029

• Dress Code: Semi-formal or formal

• Tickets: Get Tickets Here!

The evening will begin with a networking session and a dinner buffet, followed by opening remarks from ITAVTFOC’s Executive Director. A powerful panel discussion featuring thought leaders in the fight against hunger will offer new perspectives and solutions, and live entertainment will add to the night’s festivities. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of awards to organizations that have made an exceptional impact in combating hunger.

The event will include a live DJ to provide entertainment throughout the night. Complimentary parking is available for all attendees.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

ITAVTFOC offers various sponsorship packages that provide significant exposure to a wide audience. Benefits include logo placement on marketing materials, pre-event promotions, reserved seating, and recognition during the event. Organizations interested in supporting this cause are encouraged to explore sponsorship options by visiting visit itavtfoc.org.

About ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child)

Led by founder Mark Wainwright, ITAVTFOC has grown to become one of the largest state-sponsoring organizations for the Child and Adult Care Food Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, providing over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to multiple childcare centers throughout multiple low-income disadvantaged communities in PA. Our programs provide healthy and nutritious meals and snacks made fresh daily by Sous Chefs and other valuable resources, services, and community food programs. In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs seven staff members in a large office suite in King of Prussia, PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit http://www.itavtfoc.org/ for more information.



