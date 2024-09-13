Submit Release
News Search

There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,065 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Monticello Closes $40.3 Million in Total Bridge Financing for Multifamily Properties in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending platform providing comprehensive capital solutions for the multifamily and senior housing sectors, closed two bridge loans totaling $40.3 million for two apartment complexes in Las Vegas, NV.

The purpose of both bridge loans is to refinance the outstanding bridge loans and provide additional time to enhance operations, positioning the properties for a potential sale or permanent financing.

Greystone Monticello’s Senior Managing Director, Darryl Myrose, originated these loans through the firm’s Bridge platform.

“Despite challenging market conditions, we are thrilled to have provided a short term, cash-neutral financing solution to a leading sponsor allowing time to execute the full business plan,” adds Mr. Myrose.

The transactions, totaling 262 units, expand Greystone Monticello’s multifamily financing footprint in the market.

For more information on multifamily bridge loans, contact Eric Baum (eric.baum@greystonemonticello.com, 212-896-9192).

About Greystone Monticello

The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on collateral asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with exceptional service with breadth and depth of industry experience. To learn more, visit www.greystonemonticello.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone Monticello
917-902-7073
karen.marotta@greystonemonticello.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greystone Monticello Closes $40.3 Million in Total Bridge Financing for Multifamily Properties in Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more