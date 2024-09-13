SEALSQ Adopts RISC-V the Open-Standard RISC-V Architecture; Achievement Aligns with Rising Global Demand for Edge-AI and Machine Learning Applications

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more information visit: https://riscv.org/news/2024/07/sealsq-risc-v-semiconductors-is-pioneering-sustainability-through-decentralized-processing/



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its adoption of the RISC-V architecture will come to fruition with the release of the engineering samples of its first Quantum Resistant chips in late 2024. This achievement reflects SEALSQ’s forward-thinking strategy, aligning with the rising global demand for Edge-AI and machine learning applications which will contribute to grow RISC V products market share up to 25% by 2030 according to research by Omdia.

As a result, the Company is driving a significant paradigm shift in the microchip industry. This shift is not just about the technology itself but also about how semiconductors are designed and utilized to meet emerging needs, particularly in decentralized computing and sustainable practices.

Decentralization and Sustainability: A New Approach

One of the most significant advantages of SEALSQ’s RISC-V technology is its impact on decentralized semiconductor processing. By decentralizing computational tasks across multiple devices, SEALSQ’s RISC-V chips offer several benefits. The most prominent of these is improved power efficiency, an increasingly important factor in today’s energy-conscious world.

Localized data processing reduces the need to transfer large amounts of information to centralized locations, cutting down the power required for data transmission. This, in turn, lowers the overall energy consumption of a system. Decentralized processing also allows devices to be optimized for specific tasks, minimizing energy waste and maximizing resource efficiency.

Moreover, decentralization presents another critical benefit: it reduces the reliance on large-scale cooling systems. Centralized data centers, operated by other companies for cloud-based AI services, generate immense heat, requiring powerful and energy-intensive cooling systems. In contrast, decentralized computing environments benefit from more natural and less energy-demanding cooling solutions. By adopting RISC-V, SEALSQ is positioned to lead in more sustainable chip design and deployment.

Customization and Efficiency Through RISC-V

The open-standard nature of RISC-V is a game-changer for SEALSQ. It allows for highly customizable processor designs that can be tailored to the specific needs of a task. This customization reduces unnecessary computational load, which in turn reduces power consumption and increases efficiency. SEALSQ is taking full advantage of this flexibility, developing processors that are more energy-efficient and better suited for the growing needs of AI, machine learning, and edge applications.

By eliminating non-essential functionalities from its Secure Microcontrollers, SEALSQ can deliver products that meet the exact needs of their clients while minimizing resource use. This tailored approach not only saves power but also enhances overall performance in specialized applications, particularly in Edge-AI, where speed and efficiency are paramount.

Addressing the Power Consumption Challenge

SEALSQ’s RISC-V technology addresses a critical issue facing the tech industry: the staggering power consumption of centralized AI processing. For instance, GPUs which are currently used for high-volume AI workloads, can consume up to 700W of power each—more than the average American household. As demand for these GPUs grows, their collective energy usage could equal that of a large city in the U.S., or even surpass the energy consumption of some smaller European nations.

To put things into perspective, current estimates suggest that data centers supporting AI applications have power demands comparable to those of the entire nation of Cyprus, according to Schneider Electric’s report from October 2023. SEALSQ’s decentralized, RISC-V-powered approach contributes to a more sustainable alternative to this rapidly growing energy consumption problem, positioning the company as a pioneer in eco-friendly semiconductor solutions.

SEALSQ: Leading Innovation in RISC-V

SEALSQ’s commitment to RISC-V is more than just a strategic business decision. It reflects the company’s broader mission to innovate in high-performance, secure microcontrollers SEALSQ’s RISC-V chips are designed to offer quantum-resistant security, addressing future cybersecurity challenges.

As SEALSQ continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with open-standard technology, it is contributing to lead the microchip industry into a new era—one that prioritizes efficiency, sustainability, and security. Through its adoption of RISC-V, SEALSQ participates to revolutionize the semiconductor landscape, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

