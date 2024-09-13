Government issues Vote of Congratulations for the contribution to the organization and participation in the celebrations of the Visit of His Holiness Pope Francis
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.