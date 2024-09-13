Submit Release
SeeDevice Inc. Files Complaint In U.S. District Court Against Korean Broadcasting System

ORANGE, California, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeeDevice Inc. (“SeeDevice”), together with its CEO and founder Dr. Hoon Kim, has filed a Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), and its U.S. subsidiary KBS America, Inc. (collectively, “KBS”) for trade libel and defamation. The claims are based on an August 25, 2024, broadcast KBS is alleged to have published on its YouTube channel and KBS-america.com (“The KBS Broadcast”).

The complaint asserts that KBS Broadcast published false and misleading statements regarding the viability and legitimacy of SeeDevice and Dr. Kim’s QMOS™ (quantum effect CMOS) SWIR image sensor, as a result of having omitted the fact that in 2009, and again in 2012, the Seoul High Court and Seoul Administrative Court found Dr. Kim’s sensor to be legitimate.

Dr. Kim’s QMOS™ sensor has garnered industry praise and recognition and is the subject of numerous third-party awards. In the past year alone, SeeDevice has been recognized with four awards for outstanding leadership and innovative technology: "20 Most Innovative Business Leaders to Watch 2023" by Global Business Leaders, "Top 10 Admired Leaders 2023" by Industry Era, "Most Innovative Image Technology Company 2023" by Corporate Vision, and “Company of the Year” of the Top 10 Semiconductor Tech Startups 2023 by Semiconductor Review.  

In their lawsuit, SeeDevice and Dr. Kim seek retraction of KBS’s defamatory broadcast, and a correction of the record, in addition to significant monetary damages and injunctive relief preventing further misconduct by KBS.

