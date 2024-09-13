Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 19, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Daylight Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced Jaco van der Merwe (Chief Executive Officer), Heinrich Jonker (Interim Chief Financial Officer) and Steve Anderson (Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations), will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 19, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on September 19, 2024 and can be accessed live here:(https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4RmvLffQTvSOsidSpFCf_A).

Astec Industries, Inc. will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, September 19, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participation is not limited to clients of Sidoti.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

