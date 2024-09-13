Submit Release
Hisummer Launches in the U.S: Bringing Warmth and Innovation to Modern Homes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisummer, a new brand dedicated to blending modern technology with home comfort, is excited to announce its official launch in the North American and European markets. Specializing in ceiling fans with lights, Hisummer aims to bring the warmth and comfort of summer into every home with its innovative product line.

Inspired by the sun, Hisummer's products are designed to brighten and refresh living spaces. The brand combines energy-efficient LED lighting with advanced fan technology to create products that are not only environmentally friendly but also aesthetically pleasing, catering to today’s consumer demand for high-quality living.

Hisummer energy-saving smart ceiling fan with modern LED lighting and quiet operation

"We believe that a home is more than just a place to live; it's a space where memories are made," said a Hisummer spokesperson Niki. "Our ceiling fans with lights are crafted to provide not only functionality but also enhance the overall ambiance of your home, helping consumers create a warm and vibrant environment."

Hisummer’s products feature quiet, energy-saving motors, soft LED lighting, and a modern design that fits seamlessly into any home decor. With a focus on detail, every Hisummer product is carefully designed to achieve faster wind speed and brighter light while being mindful of environmental sustainability.

The launch products are targeted at consumers who value home decor and quality living. Hisummer’s ceiling fans with lights will be available through Amazon and other online platforms, offering customers a convenient way to experience the brand’s unique offerings.

About Hisummer: Hisummer is a new home brand focused on combining modern technology with a comfortable living experience. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Hisummer provides high-quality home solutions that are designed to bring warmth, vitality, and beauty into every household.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a818d020-075e-47c8-8ea1-38d522bf3f0b


For more information, visit hisummerfan.com or contact
Media@hisummerfan.com

Hisummer Energy-Saving Smart Ceiling Fan with Quiet Operation and Modern LED Lighting

Discover the Hisummer energy-saving smart ceiling fan, designed to enhance your home’s comfort and efficiency. This fan offers whisper-quiet operation with 6 adjustable speeds, perfect for any room. Its sleek design combines powerful air circulation with modern LED lighting, making it ideal for energy-conscious homes. Control the fan with ease using a remote or smart app, maximizing convenience and style.

