Intelagen Partners with Google Looker to Deliver Business Insights for Small and Medium Enterprises

New partnership will offer the most intelligent BI solution to a growing client base that combines foundational AI, cloud-first infrastructure, industry leading APIs, and a flexible semantic layer

SAINT PETERSBURG, Florida, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen, a Google Cloud partner and vertical AI consultancy, announced its has recently established an enhanced partnership with the Looker division of Google Cloud to build and offer the most intelligent BI solutions for a growing base of clients that combines foundational AI, cloud-first infrastructure, industry leading APIs, and a flexible semantic layer.

"Our new partnership with Google Cloud Looker is a significant achievement. Together, we are uniquely positioned to provide small and medium clients with groundbreaking solutions, driving towards our shared vision in the evolving AI landscape," said Tom Richer, CEO at Intelagen. "Being both a new Google Looker and Google Cloud ISV Build partner allows us to offer vertical AI agent solutions in the Google Marketplace that leverage Looker to drive enhanced value with our clients.”

Intelagen recently implemented Google Looker Enterprise for MarketMind Technologies, an industry-leading, generative AI investor relations platform with its AI Foundry partner Arhasi. Tailored for public companies, MarketMind, is building a network of generative AI-based chatbots and APIs that help public companies attract and engage with each shareholder individually. The chatbot content is generated via simultaneous integration with public companies’ back offices, third-party financial research sites, online stock discussion forums, trading terminals, AI robo-advisors and IR technology platforms. It is designed to give companies complete control over their messaging throughout the financial research ecosystem so that a broader base of retail investors and their advisors are equipped to make informed investment decisions. The back office integration - coupled with the MarketMind-Google IR-specific LLM training - enables public companies to help their retail investors filter out the noise and receive insight on company operations that were previously only available to large institutional investors. Looker Enterprise enables the platform to provide a semantic layer coupled with user analytics and trends to deliver the business intelligence functionality aspect of the platform.

“The Intelagen-built Looker solution powers mission-critical elements of MarketMind’s proprietary algorithms and distribution network to offer public companies deeper insights into retail investor sentiment on various aspects of their operations and valuation. At the same time, investors of all sizes - whether managing a multi-billion fund or a small position purchased on Robinhood - can leverage MarketMind’s Intelagen-built Looker solution to conduct a deep level of analysis of financial data via a robust, user-friendly interface,” said Jeff Maser, Founder and CEO of MarketMind.

For more information about Intelagen’s Google Cloud partnership and Google Looker solution offerings, please visit https://www.intelagen.ai.



About Intelagen

Intelagen is a leading AI integrator and development firm, specializing in creating custom agentic AI solutions that drive tangible value for businesses across various industries, from startups to midmarket enterprises. With a strong focus on delivering industry-specific digital transformation, Intelagen partners with clients to seamlessly integrate AI, Data, Cloud, Web3, and Work AI technologies, unlocking their full potential. Our AI and Data innovation foundry ensures rapid and professional-grade solution delivery, tailored to meet your specific needs. We pride ourselves on being your trusted guide in the world of AI, with a strong presence across North America. Intelagen is a Google Cloud partner, a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, and a 2023 Google for Startups Cloud Program Incubated Alumni. To learn more about how Intelagen can transform your business, visit www.intelagen.ai.



About MarketMind

MarketMind is a pioneering, generative AI-driven investor relations platform that helps public companies control their investor relations narratives as Google Gemini, ChatGPT and other LLM’s increasingly become the research medium of choice for professional and retail investors alike. In the dynamic landscape of investment decisions increasingly shaped by AI technologies, MarketMind empowers issuers to better influence these AI platforms’ messages and analytics. A key component of MarketMind’s service is a network of company-trained, branded chatbots that provide personalized, one-on-one virtual interactions with thousands of retail investors on a network of financial research sites - not influenced by potentially-misleading third-party information. Moreover, it gives public companies a window into their investors’ research interests, concerns and sentiment. For more information, contact your investor relations agency or visit https://marketmind.live/.

Tom Richer, CEO, Intelagen

investorrelations(at)intelagen.ai

Jeff Maser, CEO, MarketMind Technologies Inc.

jeff(at)marketmind.live

Legal Disclaimer:

