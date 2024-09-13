Bitget at TOKEN2049: Championing Female Initiative, the Future of Exchanges and more

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a series of activities for this year’s TOKEN2049 , held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on September 18-19. The events will actively engage crypto enthusiasts, industry leaders, influencers, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from around the globe to create an impactful and unforgettable experience.

TOKEN2049 is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conferences. It is set to attract more than 20,000 attendees from all over the world this year. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, and it will coincide with Singapore's Formula 1 Grand Prix, adding to the excitement.

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the Web3 space, Bitget will sponsor the B4H Awards at the SheFi Summit . This event will celebrate women leaders in blockchain and crypto, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry. Bitget’s leadership, including CEO Gracy Chen, will host exclusive meetups for key opinion leaders and partners from across the crypto community. There will also be four private yacht parties and various meetups, creating intimate networking environments for industry leaders.

Bitget’s team and KOLs will be participating throughout TOKEN2049 to engage with attendees, share insights, and showcase Bitget’s offerings and initiatives within the crypto ecosystem. As one of the few Title Partners of TOKEN2049, the exchange will maintain a strong presence on-site, through key branding and activations.



To celebrate its 6th anniversary, Bitget is partnering with RaveDAO to host a special Nightopia party at Zouk, one of Asia's premier nightlife venues, and Bitget Wallet is the official wallet partner for the event. With a fusion of crypto culture and electronic music, this event promises an electrifying night of entertainment, marking the kick-off of Token2049 and Formula 1 Week. As part of the celebration, attendees using Bitget Wallet for their NFT tickets will have access to exclusive perks, including a chance to share $10,000 BWB airdrop and free drinks during the party.



The exchange will also hold an exclusive press conference to announce a new strategic partnership. This media-only event will highlight the exchange’s latest initiatives and collaborations within the blockchain space.



On the second day of TOKEN2049, Bitget’s CEO, Gracy Chen, will deliver a keynote address on the main stage of TOKEN2049. The session will be titled "Exchanges at the Helm: Driving Crypto from Niche to Mainstream." It’s set to feature panelists from leading exchanges such as Bybit, KuCoin, CoinW, and BingX. The discussion will focus on the role of exchanges in shaping the future of the crypto market and moving it from a niche sector to mainstream finance.

“TOKEN2049 is one of the biggest crypto events of the year, and it’s a great opportunity for us to engage with Web3 leaders, drive meaningful dialogue, and reflect on industry’s challenges and growth,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bitget is the title partner for the event, and we will make major investment and partnership announcements during the conference. It will truly shape the future narrative for crypto.”

