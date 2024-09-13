China: ICRC signs MoU with ACBASR to help Chinese enterprises improve overseas practices

Based on their respective responsibilities and mandates, both parties will share resources, build on each other’s strengths and adopt innovative ways of working so as to help Chinese enterprises improve their overseas practices and build stronger social licenses to operate. The collaboration aims to contribute to Africa’s sustainable development, the improvement of local people’s livelihood and strengthening their resilience to different challenges.

“Today is an important moment for the International Committee of the Red Cross here in Beijing, as we formalize our longstanding cooperation with the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities and sign a memorandum of understanding,” said Mr. Balthasar Staehelin, the Personal Envoy of the ICRC president to China and Head of ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia.

“We will deepen our ties, learn from each other, and strive together to improve the livelihood of populations in Africa. On one hand, the ICRC shares its expertise of fragile and complex contexts, and what it takes for companies to act, manage the business in a responsible way in this kind of context, but also manage the security in these complex situations; on the other hand, the Alliance, with its multitude of businesses, is able to offer interesting perspectives and support to the ICRC, to see how we can improve the livelihood of African populations.”