Ecohiny by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Ecohiny

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's Ecohiny Recognized for Excellence in Graphic Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Ecohiny by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira as a Silver Award winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ecohiny within the graphic design industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovation and creativity.Ecohiny's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends in the graphic industry, particularly in the realm of eco-friendly and sustainable branding. By utilizing a unique color palette and playful design elements, Ecohiny effectively communicates its commitment to sustainability while standing out in a competitive market. This innovative approach aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the graphic design industry, demonstrating the practical benefits of thoughtful and impactful design for both users and stakeholders.Ecohiny's distinctive branding features a peach-inspired color scheme, paired with a deep bluish-green hue that conveys a sense of eco-friendliness and sustainability. The brand symbol, a peach, adds a touch of playfulness and approachability, while the modern sans-serif typeface ensures legibility and simplicity. These design choices work in harmony to create a memorable and engaging brand identity that resonates with the target audience and differentiates Ecohiny from its competitors in the organic bamboo bathroom product market.The recognition bestowed upon Ecohiny by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's dedication to excellence and innovation in graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and creativity in the realm of sustainable branding. As Ecohiny continues to make strides in the industry, this award will undoubtedly motivate the design team to maintain their commitment to producing high-quality, impactful designs that resonate with consumers and contribute to a more sustainable future.About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer specialized in brand design since 2014. She focuses on providing high quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging and web design services. Recognized as an award-winning designer, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira delivers exceptional quality work that elevates brands to new heights. A 360° brand approach, developed by her, has enabled her to forge brands that resonate and captivate. She has a credible portfolio, with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, Ambev. With a decade of international experience, she prioritizes client satisfaction above all.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their creative works. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving entries are awarded. Silver A' Design Award-winning designs showcase a remarkable level of expertise, originality, and effectiveness in communication, making a positive impact on the field of graphic design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented graphic designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Awards aim to inspire and advance the field of graphic design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

