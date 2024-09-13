Festival returns to celebrate McLaren Vale\'s world-class grenache

Release date: 13/09/24

From International Grenache Day until the October long weekend, Grenache & Gourmet will celebrate McLaren Vale’s world-renowned wines, exceptional cuisine, and vibrant local culture.

Delivered by the McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association, the third iteration of the annual festival will again showcase the wine region’s premium food and beverage while celebrating its reputation for culinary excellence.

From 20 September until 7 October, the festival offers a range of exclusive tastings, relaxed gatherings, masterclasses, long lunches, and perfectly paired dinners.

Festival highlights include Blanc et Noir at Aphelion Wine Co, Jamon & Grenache Masterclass at Chapel Hill, and Grenache & Groove at Blewitt Springs Wine Co.

McLaren Vale boasts more than 90 cellar doors and is one of the 18 wine regions which cements South Australia’s nation leading association with ‘good food and wine’ – as well as being one of 12 Great Wine Capitals Global Network members.

Grenache & Gourmet is supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund.

The Fund aims to support the development of new and innovative regional events and grow existing events, to deliver a year-round events calendar that drives visitation and economic stimulus across regional South Australia.

Upcoming events also supported through the Regional Event Fund include Flinders Ranges - A Brush with Art, Ceduna Oysterfest in Eyre Peninsula, and Riverland Rose and Garden Festival.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

There is no better way to celebrate International Grenache Day than by kicking off Grenache & Gourmet in our beautiful McLaren Vale on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

It’s festivals like this that not only make us the national leader in ‘good food and wine’, but cements why we are one of only 12 Great Wine Capitals of the World.

I am proud to support Grenache & Gourmet through the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund, as not only will the two-week celebration drive dollars into local businesses, but it highlights the region’s renowned people and produce.

Attributable to Leon Bignell, Member for Mawson

For many of our local winemakers the title of producing best Grenache in McLaren Vale is the pinnacle of our region which prides itself on being Australia’s best region for Grenache.

International Grenache Day has always been one of the most important dates on our calendar, and now we have a festival that stretches over three weekends there is plenty of time for people from all over Australia to come and celebrate with us in McLaren Vale where the vines meet the sea and the wine hits the spot.

Attributable to Erin Leggat, CEO McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

McLaren Vale’s reputation as a global leader in Grenache and a hub for Australia’s most exciting new wine varieties continues to soar—so much so that James Halliday’s famous remark that Grenache is “McLaren Vale’s secret weapon” no longer feels like a secret!

Our passionate producers are excited to once again celebrate our love for Grenache with visitors, showcasing the vibrant range of wines and styles that have made McLaren Vale famous. Our world-class restaurants and the abundant local produce of the Fleurieu Peninsula will also be on display throughout the festival, making every experience a true feast for the senses.

McLaren Vale warmly welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in our stunning coastal locale and experience the depth, diversity, and unmistakable charm of this iconic varietal alongside our renowned foodie culture.