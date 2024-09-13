Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Provincial Police Commissioner briefs Legislature on crime statistics of the 1st quarter, 13 Sept

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni will on Friday, 13 September 2024 brief Members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on the crime statistics of the 1st quarter of the 2024/25 Financial Year.

This will mark Premier Lesufi’s first appearance to present crime statistics before the Committee since the strategic decision taken by the Government of Provincial Unity to prioritize crime fighting efforts by moving the responsibilities of the Department of Community Safety to the Office of the Premier.

The Committee will use this opportunity to hold the Premier, as Head of the Executive, directly accountable for issues of crime in the Province.

The briefing, which will focus on crime statistics for the period of April – June 2024 will also provide insights into crime trends, law enforcement responses and community safety initiatives in the Province.

Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 September 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Southern Sun Hotel (Rosebank)

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za