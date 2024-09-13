PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer nominates Anjana Harve for appointment to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn – September 13, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced the nomination of Ms. Anjana Harve for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The proposal to appoint Ms. Harve will be submitted to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders to be held on October 28, 2024.

Ms. Harve is an experienced business leader with extensive IT expertise. She currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs. Previously, she held positions as Global CIO at Fresenius Medical Care, Global CIO at Hillrom, and Global Head of Commercial Technology Services, Compliance Services, and Information Management at Novartis.

Chair of the Supervisory Board, Ann Ziegler, stated, “We are excited to nominate Anjana Harve for appointment to Wolters Kluwer's Supervisory Board. Her extensive experience as Chief Information Officer in various industries, including Healthcare, makes her an excellent candidate and addition to our Supervisory Board. Her experience in overseeing intricate IT projects in a global environment will offer valuable perspectives as a member of our Supervisory Board.”

Ms. Harve completed her MBA at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and she holds a BS in Computer Science Engineering from the Bangalore University, India.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 28, 2024, we will propose to appoint Ms. Anjana Harve as member of the Supervisory Board. The agenda and meeting details for this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are available on www.wolterskluwer.com/egm

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Media Investors/Analysts Dave Guarino Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer

VP, Head of Global Communications Wolters Kluwer

Investor Relations t + 1 646 954 8215

dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com



ir@wolterskluwer.com



Stefan Kloet

Wolters Kluwer

Associate Director Global Communications

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

t +316 12 22 36 57









Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

