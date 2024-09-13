Global Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Surge from US$ 10.38 Billion in 2023 to US$ 64.01 Billion by 2032

Global electric vehicle transmission market was valued at US$ 10.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to attain market size of US$ 64.01 billion by 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞 𝐭 is set for exponential growth, with a projected increase from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟒.𝟎𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟒% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This significant expansion highlights the accelerating shift towards electric vehicles and the growing demand for advanced transmission technologies.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-transmission-market The accelerating shift towards sustainable transportation solutions and advancements in EV technology are driving the demand for innovative transmission systems. Electric vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art transmission technologies, are becoming increasingly popular due to their efficiency and environmental benefits. This growing preference is fueling the expansion of the EV transmission market globally.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬The growing popularity of electric vehicles is driven significantly by rising environmental awareness. In 2023, global CO2 emissions from the transport sector were a major concern, pushing consumers and governments towards cleaner alternatives like EVs. As a result, EV sales in China reached 9 million units, leading the global market, while Europe saw 3.2 million sales, reflecting increasing consumer preference for sustainable transport options. The U.S. also noted significant growth, with 1.4 million EVs sold in 2023. These numbers are influenced by ambitious government targets; for example, the EU aims to reduce transport emissions by 90% by 2050, while California plans to ban new gasoline car sales by 2035.Public sentiment in the electric vehicle transmission market is aligning with these goals, as surveys show that 70% of consumers consider environmental impact when purchasing vehicles, further boosting EV adoption. Automakers are responding, with over 150 new electric models launched in 2023, offering more choices to environmentally conscious buyers. Additionally, more than 20 countries have announced plans to phase out fossil fuel vehicles in the coming decades. The transition is supported by investments in renewable energy, as global solar power capacity reached 1,000 gigawatts in 2023, reducing the carbon footprint of electric charging. These efforts are critical in reducing the 7 million deaths annually attributed to air pollution, emphasizing the importance of cleaner transport solutions.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.• Allison Transmission Inc.• AVL List GmbH• BorgWarner Inc.• Continental AG• Dana Limited• Denso Corporation• EATON Corporation• GKN Plc• Hewland Engineering Ltd.• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd• JATCO Ltd.• Magna International• Mando Corporation• Porsche AG• Robert Bosch GmbH• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG• Xtrac Ltd• ZF Friedrichshafen AG• Other Prominent Players𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-transmission-market 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞• Single Speed• Multi Speedo 2 Speed EV Transmissiono 3 Speed EV Transmissiono 4 Speed EV Transmission𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦• AMT Transmissions• AT Transmission• CVT Transmissions• DCT/DHT Transmissions𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫)• Battery EV• Plug-In EV• Hybrid EV𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧/𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥)• Cars• Buses• Trucks• Other𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥• Online• Offlineo OEMso Aftermarket𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o The U.S.o Canadao Mexico• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞o Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europeo Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜o Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacific• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)o UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEA• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-transmission-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.