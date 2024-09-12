Senate Bill 1316 Printer's Number 1870

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - An Act providing compensation to persons in active service in connection with the Global War on Terrorism or their beneficiaries; authorizing the incurring of indebtedness and the issue and sale of bonds by the Commonwealth for the payment of compensation contingent upon electorate approval; establishing the Global War on Terrorism Veterans' Compensation Bond Fund and the Global War on Terrorism Veterans' Compensation Bond Sinking Fund; imposing duties on the Department of General Services; imposing a penalty; making appropriations; and making a repeal....

