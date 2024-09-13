Bitget Wallet Launches 'Benefit With BWB' Program, Offering Enhanced Utilities for BWB

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized ecosystem platform, is introducing the "Benefit With BWB" program, aimed at integrating BWB, the platform’s native token, more deeply into its products, services, and operations. The initiative is designed to ensure that both BWB and its holders benefit from the platform's ongoing growth, positioning BWB as the go-to token for users entering the Web3 world.

Key highlights of the "Benefit With BWB" program include new staking options, exclusive benefits, and increased utility for BWB across the platform:

BWB as the Gateway to Earning Center

The Earning Center is a popular feature of Bitget Wallet, allowing users to participate in Web3 activities such as airdrops and token rewards, with millions of dollars already distributed. With the launch of the program, BWB will be the key asset required for access to these activities. This shift not only rewards existing BWB holders and stakers but also attracts new users to the platform's growing ecosystem.

Launch of the BWB Benefit Center

To further support BWB holders, Bitget Wallet is launching a dedicated BWB Benefit Center, a one-stop platform for accessing exclusive perks, activities, data, and information related to BWB. A new community space will also be established to engage holders and spread awareness of BWB's value.

Flexible Staking Pools for BWB

Since its introduction, BWB staking has been widely embraced by users on Bitget Wallet, with over 20 million tokens staked. To enhance this offering, Bitget Wallet will introduce flexible staking pools, including flexible-term options, giving users more choices and increased rewards for staking their BWB.

BWB as GASU Reserve Asset with Regular Buybacks

Bitget Wallet’s GASU utility token, which provides gas fee discounts, has already saved users over $5 million in fees. Moving forward, users' gas fees will be reimbursed in BWB, with Bitget Wallet regularly buying back BWB from the market to support GASU reserves and further reward users.

Since its launch in June 2024, BWB has fueled Bitget Wallet’s rapid growth, helping the platform reach over 30 million total users and 12 million active monthly users. By August, Bitget Wallet had surpassed MetaMask as the most downloaded crypto wallet globally. Its swift success in trending markets like meme coins and the Telegram ecosystem, alongside a strong presence in Solana, Base, and TON, showcases Bitget Wallet’s innovation and agility. “As we grow, BWB will become even more central to our ecosystem,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “The ‘Benefit With BWB’ program unlocks new opportunities for holders, positioning BWB as the gateway asset for Web3 users.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

