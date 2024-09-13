MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a restaurant in Northeast, DC.

On September 11, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspect approached an employee inside of a restaurant in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/K3kVyJ9GCeg

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24140543

###