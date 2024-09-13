DBTV is EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY-CENTRIC NETWORK TO REACH MORE COUNTRIES & SEEK FUNDING TO SUPPORT THEIR GROWTH

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

As the demand for family-friendly entertainment continues to grow, so do the opportunities for investors, and DBTV, already in 8 countries, leads the way

We are asking people, businesses, communities, and investors who share our beliefs to help us expand and reach as many families and countries as we can” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBTV, one of the fastest growing streaming TV Networks worldwide; will start expanding next month into more countries. The demand for family-friendly entertainment options is on the rise. With an increasing number of families seeking wholesome content that aligns with their values, DBTV has stepped to the forefront."Our goal is to bring our family-centric entertainment Network to as many countries and families as we can. We are seeking funds to support our growth and help us shape not only the future of entertainment, but creating a positive impact on society," says David Brunner, President/CEO of the DBTV Television Network. "We are asking people, businesses, communities and investors who share our beliefs to help us expand and reach as many families and countries as we can."DBTV already airs in 8 countries; Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom as well as the United States and plan on adding dozens of more countries by the end of the year, including China and Japan.The growing demand for family-friendly entertainment, especially streaming services, presents significant investment opportunities for companies and investors alike. Due to the unprecedented growth of DBTV, they are giving viewers, businesses, communities and investors the chance to be part of their expansive growth and have a voice in the future of family entertainment.Families are increasingly seeking alternatives to mainstream media that promote positive values and foster meaningful connections and tell uplifting stories."Nothing makes me more happy and proud than the letters, calls and emails I receive telling me that parents feel safe putting our Network on for their children and grandkids knowing that their will be no politics, violence, or controversial content for them to see. We like the three E's; Enlighten, Educate and Entertain. Viewers tell me that because of our wholesome content, the whole family, including the grandparents, sit around together and watch DBTV for hours. How many other outlets can say that", says Brunner.The slogan of DBTV is "Something For Everyone" and it has over 125 first-run programs and streams 24/7 on Roku, Amazon Fire, all Smart TV's and on their website, www.DBTV.TV . There are over 17 different genres of programs on DBTV; from Food and Travel, to Music Shows, Business programs, Comedy, Sports, Game Shows and first run Children's programming like Mr. K's Clubhouse, DBTV Kartoon Klub, Animal Rescue and Zoo Animal Antics.DBTV also has The Heroes Network; shows that honor the military, medical personnel, law enforcement and first responders. Programs like Valor, Frontliners, Dispatch Network, Health 24/7, The Veterans Impact Show and Hiring America, a show that helps veterans find jobs.DBTV also recently became the exclusive broadcast partner of the Global Flag Football League (GFFL), which kicks off their inaugural season in the Spring of 2025."We hope that we can continue to enlighten, educate, entertain and make families happy. We hope if you are not familiar to our Network, you will find us and become a loyal viewer. We also hope that you will consider getting in contact with us through our website, by phone, mail or email and help fund us so we can reach more people, more families, and together make a positive impact for the future of Family-Centric Networks around the world", says Brunner.

