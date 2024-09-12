Intervention circle offers culturally sensitive supports, enhances safety in Witset

CANADA, September 12 - The Witset First Nation is implementing an intervention circle to provide culturally appropriate supports for people at risk of entering the justice system and help build a stronger, safer and healthier community.

The intervention circle, led by the Witset First Nation, once implemented will be the second initiative of its kind in British Columbia. Intervention circles bring together community-based front-line service providers from the public-safety, health and social-service sectors. They work collaboratively to reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in the justice system by preventing crime, reducing harm and increasing community safety.

“It’s crucial that people have access to culturally sensitive supports when and where they need them,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Ensuring public safety and advancing meaningful, lasting reconciliation are interconnected. The Witset-led intervention circle will help people find culturally sensitive pathways to healing in their own community and prevent incarceration of Indigenous peoples.”

Community-centred intervention circles incorporate existing Indigenous social and cultural institutions. They connect vulnerable people with preventive supports.

“My council and I are excited to secure funding to bring intervention circles to our community,” said Chief Elgin Cutler. “We feel prepared to use the funding in an effective way to achieve our goal of providing healthy and effective healing opportunities for our membership. This is of utmost importance to our community and Witsuwit’en Nation as a whole. I look forward to working together to achieve this goal. Ahl’ku tseltus (together we are stronger).”

The Province is providing $50,000 to support the implementation of the intervention circle, acting on the provincial government’s commitment to address the disproportionate number of Indigenous people involved in the justice system. In addition, the Province will bear the cost of training for community partners participating in the intervention circle. Discussions are also underway with two other First Nations interested in establishing intervention circles in their communities.

The intervention circle complements the Safer Community Action Plan, which is increasing mental-health and addiction services to connect people with the help they need. It also responds to recommendations from several reports, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the First Nations Justice Strategy. As well, the intervention circle aligns with the government’s commitments in the B.C.’s Declaration Act Action Plan, a road map for partnering with First Nations to achieve lasting reconciliation.

Quotes:

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine –

“The introduction of the intervention circle in Witset is a significant step towards fostering safer and healthier communities. By offering culturally sensitive supports, we’re empowering individuals to find healing and strength within their own traditions. This initiative not only enhances public safety but also strengthens our commitment to reconciliation by addressing the root causes that lead many Indigenous people into the justice system.”

Quick Facts:

Indigenous people make up 6% of British Columbia’s population but account for 35% of people in provincial custody.

The B.C. First Nations Justice Strategy is designed by and for Indigenous Peoples to reform the colonial justice system and revitalize Indigenous legal practices and was endorsed by the Province and the BC First Nations Justice Council in 2020.

The Declaration Act Action Plan, developed in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous Peoples, outlines 89 specific actions every ministry in government will take to create a better province for Indigenous Peoples in B.C.

Learn More:

For more information about where Situation Tables are in action and how they help keep people safe and communities strong, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/SituationTablesBackgrounder.pdf

To read the BC First Nations Justice Strategy, visit: https://bcfnjc.com/landing-page/justice-strategy/