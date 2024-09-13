Free Disaster Legal Services Available to Missourians Impacted by the May 19-27 severe storms
Cape Girardeau, MO – Unexpected legal issues often arise after a disaster that can leave individuals and families devastated. If you are facing legal issues resulting from the late May severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding, you may be able to get free legal advice on disaster-related issues.
Disaster Legal Services (DLS) now are available to low-income, elderly and other vulnerable residents who were affected by the May 19-27 severe storms in 10 Missouri counties and are unable to afford a lawyer.
The 10 Missouri counties designated in the federal disaster declaration are: Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas.
Funded by FEMA, Disaster Legal Services provides a helpline that survivors can call to be put in touch with free attorneys from the Young Lawyers Division of the American Bar Association. Callers are asked to leave a message, contact phone number, county of residence and a brief summary of their disaster-related issue(s). An attorney will call you back within five business days during regular business hours.
The helpline number is (800) 829-4128. Messages can be left around the clock. The service is available until further notice.
Callers can receive help with legal issues including the following:
- FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and other public assistance financial benefits including disaster unemployment insurance claims
- Price-gouging, scams, or identity theft
- Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
- Mortgage-foreclosure and home-ownership issues
- Landlord/tenant problems
- Replacement of wills and other vital documents destroyed in the storms
- Disability-related access to federal, state and local disaster programs.
For more information about available legal services and resources in Missouri, go online to: www.Missourilawyershelp.org.
