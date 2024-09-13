FEMA Administrator Surveys Damage in Louisiana, Federal Partners and Voluntary Agencies Are Supporting Response Efforts

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell travelled to Louisiana and met with Gov. Jeff Landry and other state and local officials. Officials surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Francine and met with impacted individuals. The visit includes stops in areas most affected by the storm to assess the situation and address immediate recovery needs.

“I am here today to see firsthand what the impacts are to these communities, hear from people that have been impacted, so we know what type of additional assistance they may need as we go forward,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “As you’re out there cleaning up and assessing your homes, make sure that you are looking out for yourself and then make sure you are also checking in on your neighbors and your loved ones to make sure they’re safe, because there are so many other hazards out there.”

As thousands remain without power, FEMA urges people to stay off roads, if possible, to allow emergency workers to do their jobs, avoid down power lines and use generators safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. If it is safe to do so, check on neighbors and others in your community who may need extra assistance now that the storm has passed.

FEMA, the federal family and partner organizations are actively coordinating response efforts across the affected regions. More than 700 federal personnel are actively supporting the state-led response, including over 120 search and rescue crew members. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed a temporary emergency power team, along with more than 30 personnel providing essential engineering and public works support to help restore power.

The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army are collaborating with local officials and partners to deliver food, shelter and other relief supplies to those affected by the storm. Additionally, Team Rubicon has pre-positioned a route clearance team outside the storm’s path. These volunteers are ready to clear roads to help first responders and people maintain access to essential services.