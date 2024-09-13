Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Remembrance of Auntie Twinkle Borge

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN REMEMBRANCE OF AUNTIE TWINKLE BORGE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunset on Friday, September 13, to sunrise on Monday, September 16, in honor of Auntie Twinkle Borge.

Borge died on August 5, 2024, at 54 years old. Borge was a prominent community member who envisioned and brought to fruition, the homeless village known as Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae. She lived there for 17 years and was known for her leadership and aloha.

“I’d like to honor the extraordinary legacy of Auntie Twinkle Borge. Her unwavering kindness and aloha will always be remembered,” said Governor Green. “She exemplified true community leadership and proved that anyone, regardless of their situation, can make a significant impact. Through her vision and activism, she united people to buy land and build the Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae kauhale, a place that her Wai‘anae Boat Harbor neighbors can call home. The First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to her loved ones and the Wai‘anae community.”

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]