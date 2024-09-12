PROVINCIAL CONSULTATION ON DRAFT ENVIRONMENT BILL 2023 FOR RENNELL-BELLONA PROVINCE AND EAST GUADALCANAL UNDERTAKEN

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology (MECDM) successfully conducted provincial consultations on the draft Environment Bill 2023 for Rennell-Bellona Province and East Guadalcanal on September 4th, 2024, in Honiara and Marau Station respectively. The Honiara consultation was attended by Rennell-Bellona Province executives and stakeholders, while the Marau Station consultation included Traditional leaders, women representatives, private sector representatives, government officers, and non-government staff.

These consultations are a priority under the Government for National Unity and Transparency (GNUT) Government’s 100-day priorities. They aim to ensure that national laws align with international frameworks and best practices, addressing the global triple crisis and safeguarding our people and natural resources for the future.

The MECDM, in partnership with the Provincial Governments of Rennell-Bellona and Guadalcanal Province, led these consultations. They were funded by the Ensuring Resilient Ecosystems and Representative Protected Areas Project (EREPA Project) and the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) Project.

Deputy Secretary Corporate of the MECDM, Mr. Karl Kuper, emphasized the importance of the national consultation process in bringing together local government and community representatives, passionate individuals, stakeholders and organizations committed to shaping the future of our beautiful nation and safeguarding the priceless natural treasures it holds.

During the opening of the consultation with the Rennell-Bellona Province, Mr. Kuper highlighted that Solomon Islands Constitution acknowledges the significance of the country’s natural resources in its preamble. It states, “The natural resources of our country are vested in the people and government of Solomon Islands”. Consequently, the Environment Act 1998 was established to fulfil this constitutional mandate.

Mr. Kuper emphasized that the Solomon Islands are endowed with remarkable natural resources and a rich biodiversity that is recognized globally. However, the nation faces several environmental challenges, including climate change, deforestation, marine pollution, and biodiversity loss. These issues demand immediate attention, collective action, and a comprehensive legal framework that aligns with international standards while addressing the unique circumstances of Solomon Islands.

He further expressed that the consultation exemplifies the government’s commitment to inclusivity and participatory decision-making. Since 2014, significant efforts have been invested in the review process, and it is hoped that the dedication and spirit demonstrated will continue as we amend this crucial legislation, which impacts all sectors.

The review process holds immense potential to strengthen our legal framework and enhance our ability to address pressing environmental challenges. It provides an opportunity to align our legislation with global best practices, adapt to emerging issues, and ensure that our laws remain robust and effective in the face of evolving environmental threats. This commitment is crucial for improving the livelihoods and standard of living for our citizens”.

In his closing remarks, the Acting Provincial Secretary of Rennell-Bellona Province, Aubrey Saueha, emphasized the importance of the draft Bill and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) for engaging with the provincial government and stakeholders.

Similarly, the Paramount Chief of Marau in East Guadalcanal, Mr. Kamilo Mau, speaking on behalf of the community, also conveyed his appreciation to the MECDM for conducting the consultation in Marau.

The consultations were seen as timely, allowing participants to provide constructive and specific feedback with recommendations. This ensures complementarity, harmonization, and integration of requirements, processes, and arrangements for effective and efficient administration and enforcement of the bills once they become an Act of Parliament. The valuable feedback gained through these consultations will be incorporated to improve the current draft of the Environment Bill 2023.

Consultations will be held with the Guadalcanal Province Executive and other government ministries in the coming weeks. Further consultations at Aruligo, West Guadalcanal, and other key ministries will continue to ensure comprehensive feedback is incorporated. The identified gaps and concerns will be discussed with the Attorney General’s Office to finalize the draft Bill.

Caption: Honorable Premier of Rennell-Bellona Province and stakeholders discussing the draft Environment Bill 2023 during the consultation.

Caption: Staff from the MECDM and participating stakeholders who attended the consulation at Marau, East Guadalcanal.

Caption: Paramount Chief Kamilo Mau and other stakeholders discussing during the group break-out session at Marau during the consultation

