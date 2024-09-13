HSI Seizes Over 350 Website Domains Used to Import Illegal Switches and Silencers From China

Importation of these items violates the National Firearms Act, and the illegal use of the “Glock” trademark violates federal laws that prohibits trafficking in counterfeit goods

BOSTON — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seized more than 350 internet domains that were allegedly used for the illegal importation of switches and silencers from China.

Switches are parts designed to convert semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic machineguns and silencers are devices used to suppress the sound of a firearm when discharged. Possession of these items and their importation from certain countries, including China, are prohibited under the National Firearms Act.

According to the court documents, in August 2023, HSI New England special agents began targeting multiple websites, businesses and individuals selling, offering for sale, importing and exporting machine gun conversion devices in violation of federal law. It is alleged that HSI special agents engaged in undercover purchases from the website domains promoting the sale of NFA-prohibited items — confirming that the domains were being used to sell illegal switches and silencers. The contraband items were then allegedly shipped from China to government-controlled mailboxes in the United States with false descriptions of their contents — such as “necklace” and “toys” — in an effort to conceal the alleged illegal importation.

“Our office remains committed to protecting our communities from the dangers posed by illegal firearms and firearm accessories, wherever the evidence takes us,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “The seizure of these domains is a critical step in disrupting the flow of dangerous contraband that threatens public safety. Those who attempt to exploit online platforms to traffic in highly lethal firearm parts will be held accountable. We will continue to pursue and dismantle these illicit networks wherever they operate to uphold the integrity of our laws and safeguard our communities.”

“These websites represent a large-scale, organized effort to import illegal switches and silencers that turn ordinary firearms into deadly automatic weapons. HSI has worked diligently with our partners to systematically dismantle this network of websites to uphold our nation’s import laws and to preserve public safety,” said HSI new England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol. “HSI cyber investigations work to keep illegal switches and silencers out of the hands of criminals who use them to commit violence and facilitate crime in our communities.”

“The results of this investigation have, to date, resulted in the seizure of over 700 devices which would covert a firearm into a machine gun, 87 illegal suppressors, 59 handguns, 36 long guns, as well as the seizure of 355 websites which were used to facilitate the trafficking of these items. The proliferation of readily available devices which allow the illegal manufacturing of machine guns is a plague on our communities. The Postal Inspection Service is committed to working with our state and federal partners to identify those who use the Postal Service to traffic these weapons, remove these illicit items from the mail, and increase the safety of our communities and the Postal Service employees who serve them,” said U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Ketty Larco-Ward, who oversees the agency’s Boston Division.

It is further alleged that many of the website domains trafficked counterfeit goods and unlawfully used the Glock, Inc. trademark by offering purported “Glock” switches for sale. In reality, however, Glock, Inc. has never manufactured switches.

HSI special agents ultimately established probable cause to seize for forfeiture more than 350 domains used in connection with the scheme to import switches and silencers in violation of the NFA and laws prohibiting trafficking in counterfeit goods. Visitors to the websites will now be directed to a landing page indicating that the domain has been seized:

Krol, Levy and Larco-Ward made the announcement Sept. 11. HSI’s investigation was led by HSI New England’s Boston Cyber Crimes group. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. Glock, Inc. fully cooperated with the government’s investigation.

HSI is committed to working with its partners to pursue cybercriminals on all fronts. We do this to help maintain internet integrity and protect American consumers, businesses and the public. Persistence, cooperation and ingenuity are keys to combating this global crime. Within HSI, special agents, computer forensics agents and analysts, cyber operations officers, intelligence analysts and cybersecurity specialists work together to investigate cybercrime and develop new techniques to detect, disrupt and deanonymize cybercriminals.