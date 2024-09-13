BC's Care at Home Program: Government-Backed Innovations Helping Seniors Age Safely with Technology from Local Startups

Gail Ralph lives in Victoria with her husband and her dog. She is a participant of the BC government’s Long-term Care at Home program with Broadmead Care. She books services with her care givers and schedules her travel companion driving her weekly to an Holistic home care model funded by the government and powered by innovative startups addresses senior care needs identified by the Long-term Care at Home program, ensuring comprehensive support for aging in place. Canada's first AI-driven on-demand community care platform

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homes are more than just buildings; they are sanctuaries where comfort and safety are paramount. In Canada, 78% of seniors express a strong desire to age in their own homes. However, less than a third feel confident that they can do so, largely due to the increasing complexities of care as they age. This gap between desire and confidence often leads to the difficult decision to move into assisted living or long-term care facilities, a choice many make reluctantly when their care needs become too complex to manage at home.

The challenges are significant. For those eligible for long-term care facilities, the average wait times are daunting, ranging from 101 days (about 3 and a half months) in British Columbia to 200 days (about 6 and a half months) in Ontario. These long waits, combined with the high costs of care, can be overwhelming for seniors and their families. Often, the financial and emotional toll of these decisions is exacerbated by a lack of early planning for the aging process.

Recognizing these challenges, the Government of British Columbia has taken a proactive approach to help seniors age in place, reducing the need for long-term care facilities. Through a holistic home care model funded by the government and powered by innovative startups, the Long-Term Care at Home program has been launched to address the diverse care needs of seniors, ensuring they can safely remain in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible.

This major initiative that the government of British Columbia is an integrated approach to address some of the issues of waiting times and to enable seniors to age in place, British Columbia’s government has piloted the Long-term Care at Home program in KinVillage, Delta and through Broadmead Care, Victoria equipping seniors with care technologies customized to an individual’s needs. The rollout of this program is predicted to significantly reduce the costs families and the government have to pay for long-term care.

“Broadmead Care’s Purpose is to build communities where every person can experience wellbeing and happiness. As healthcare providers, it is essential that we collaborate to enhance and streamline our healthcare system. Even the smallest improvements, when combined, can collectively drive significant positive change in our health system.” - Derrick Bernardo, President & CEO.

The federally funded pilot project spearheaded by the B.C government provides a range of services to those part of the program. Technology like automatic medicine dispensers, a wall mounted fall detection device, tablets to connect with people and on-demand home care service like Tuktu Care – that connects seniors to vetted local caregivers on-demand affordably are all part of the program.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Long-Term Care at Home program to empower seniors to age gracefully in their homes. By combining Tuktu’s advanced, personalized care with the province’s support, we’re creating a more sustainable and compassionate model for senior care that eases the burden on families and the healthcare system.”

— Komal Makkad, Co-Founder - Tuktu Care

On-demand care services like Tuktu help seniors with daily activities without creating financial burdens of set contracts or minimum hours. This trusted, dependable on-demand care platform accessible through a mobile app and online (www.tuktu.ca) and helps individuals live more independently and stay connected. Tuktu's services include housekeeping, drivers to appointments, tech help and companions. Housekeeping and related services such as cooking, pet grooming and gardening ensure seniors feel comfortable at home. Drivers to appointments make sure the mobility of seniors who are no longer able to drive is not curbed – we understand the importance of having the ability to move at your own leisure. Companions can help seniors with things such as shopping or accompany seniors for a coffee and chat. This multifaceted pronged to senior care services ensures the physical and mental environment of seniors is taken care of. By addressing the repetitive tasks that can strain seniors, our services aim to reduce the burden on families and allow seniors to focus on living well at home.

Services like Tuktu help not only seniors but also their family caregivers. One of the participants, Glenn Maxwell suffers from progressive hearing loss which affects his balance for him having a Tuktu provider come in weekly to help with housekeeping gives him a clean house which is important for his mental health. Laura*, the wife and primary caregiver of one of the participants enrolled in the pilot program often feels overwhelmed when she spends days driving her husband who has Parkinson’s around from one appointment to another. She said she feels like she sometimes spends days inside her car. When she was introduced to Tuktu’s service for drivers to appointments she said she felt an immense sense of relief. Laura said, “I love taking care of my husband, but I might begin resenting him if I am unable to have some time for myself.”

The Long-term Care at Home program is designed to support seniors who would prefer aging in-place and whose care needs meet at least one of the following criteria:

• On or eligible for long-term care wait list and is living at home with a primary caregiver

• On or eligible for assisted living wait list and is living at home

• Living at home with or without a primary caregiver and can manage daily activities but is at risk of isolation, at an elevated risk of a fall, or would benefit from vitals monitoring and/or medication dispensing

With concerted efforts from industry stakeholders, aging in place can become the norm for Canadians who choose to do so. Whether you are a healthcare provider, technology developer, or policymaker, your role is crucial in shaping a future where aging in ease, comfort, dignity, and independence is accessible to all. The Long-term Care at Home program is only the beginning of creating care modes which allow Canadians to age at home. Know more at www.tuktu.ca

