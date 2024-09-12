Ohio Man Sentenced for Tax Fraud Conspiracy Related to Illegal Gambling Businesses

An Ohio man was sentenced to 20 months in prison today for conspiring to defraud the IRS by not reporting income he earned from his ownership and operation of illegal gambling businesses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2010 through 2018, Jason Kachner, of Canton, along with Christos Karasarides Jr. and other co-conspirators, owned and operated two illegal gambling businesses, Skilled Shamrock and Redemption. From 2012 through 2017, patrons at Skilled Shamrock wagered a total of more than $34 million, which resulted in more than $4 million in income for the owners of the gambling business. Kachner conspired with his co-owners to defraud the IRS by using a nominee owner to conceal their ownership of the businesses and by filing false tax returns that omitted most of the income he received from the businesses.

Overall, Kachner caused a loss to the IRS of $844,692.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent for the Northern District of Ohio ordered Kachner to serve three years of supervised release and pay $1,393,024 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation, the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ohio Casino Control Commission, and Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission-Major Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Sam Bean and Hayter Whitman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Toepfer for the Northern District of Ohio prosecuted the case.