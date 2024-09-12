Former Wisconsin Prison Employee Pleads Guilty to Bribery

A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty today to smuggling contraband into a state maximum-security prison in exchange for bribes.

According to court documents, William Lee Homan, 47, of Fox Lake, a former facilities repair worker at Waupun Correctional Institution (WCI), received approximately 125 bribe payments totaling approximately $53,579 from July 17, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, from inmates, former inmates, and their associates in exchange for smuggling contraband into WCI.

Homan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad for the Eastern District of Wisconsin made the announcement.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Aaron L. Jennen of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary J. Corey for the Eastern District of Wisconsin are prosecuting the case.