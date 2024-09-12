Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In El Paso For Hispanic Heritage Month

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he will keynote the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the notable contributions Hispanic Texans have made to the state of Texas and the nation on Thursday, September 19 in El Paso.



“Nearly 200 years after Texas was founded, there has never been a better time to be a Texan, and that is due in large part to the contributions of Hispanic Texans to our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Whether serving as doctors, teachers, or small business owners, Hispanic Texans have helped to build the success of Texas and our state’s promise of opportunity, prosperity, and hope. As we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month next week, I am proud that Texas is home to one in five of the nation’s Hispanic business owners and is the No. 1 state for jobs created by Hispanic women business owners. Working together, we will provide the tools and opportunities for all Texans to prosper and help build a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”



Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.



The Governor's Small Business Summit — El Paso brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.



Governor’s Small Business Summit — El Paso

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 8:00am – 1:30pm

Grace Gardens Event Center

6701 Westside Drive

El Paso, TX 79932



Session Topics Include:

Tech Tactics: Empowering Small Businesses in a Digital Economy

The Talent Pipeline: Recruiting, Training, and Retaining Employees

Adulting 101: Developing Young Entrepreneurs



Speakers:

Keynote: Governor Greg Abbott

Guest: Alberto Treviño III, Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor



Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.



Registration is also open for all upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

October 3: Buffalo

October 16: New Braunfels (Women-Focused)

October 31: Sweetwater

November 14: Wichita Falls (Veteran-Focused)

December 5: Kaufman



For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.



The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.