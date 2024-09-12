Governor Abbott Announces Over $7.6 Million In Grants To Gulf Coast Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 34 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $7.6 million were awarded to 31 organizations in the Gulf Coast as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to more than 8,700 veterans and their families across 13 counties.



“In Texas, we will always stand with the brave men and women who selflessly fought for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will provide crucial services and financial support our veterans in the Gulf Coast area need to prosper. Texas is honored to be home to more veterans than any other state, and we will continue to support these heroes and their families for generations to come.”



“The Gulf Coast is home to one of the highest concentrations of veterans not only in Texas, but the country, and it is our responsibility as their state advocates to link them to local resources,” said TVC Commission Secretary and Army veteran Kevin Barber. “These grant awards represent a broad representation of vital services that will provide everything from peer support services to homeless veteran support here in Houston.”



Commissioner Barber presented the grants at Interfaith Ministries in Houston. This is the third stop of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.



The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

After Military Service: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

a $75,000 grant for veterans treatment court program Castle Cares Community Ministries: a $150,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $340,000 grant for clinical counseling Combined Arms: a $90,000 grant for financial assistance

a $90,000 grant for financial assistance Easter Seals of Greater Houston: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling

Family Service Center of Galveston County: a $280,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Fort Bend County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $270,000 grant for veteran treatment court program Goodwill Industries of Houston: a $190,000 grant for employment support

Harris County: a $300,000 grant for peer support services a $295,000 grant for financial assistance services

a $50,000 grant for peer support services Hope for the Warriors: a $215,000 grant for financial assistance services

a $500,000 grant for support services Houston Volunteer Lawyers: a $200,000 grant for pro bono legal services

a $145,000 grant for financial assistance Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston: a $300,000 grant for support services

a $230,000 grant for financial assistance Liberty County: a $50,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for pro bono legal services Meals on Wheels Montgomery County: a $300,000 grant for support services

a $255,000 grant for veteran treatment court program The Next Step, Inc.: a $80,000 grant for employment support

a $150,000 grant for peer support services Rebuilding Together Houston: a $500,000 grant for home modifications

a $100,000 grant for peer support services Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation: a $300,000 grant for homeless veteran support

a $300,000 grant for homeless veteran support Wheelchairs for Warriors: a $150,000 grant for support services



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to more than 41,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.



The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.



