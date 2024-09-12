Submit Release
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("PDH" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDH) announces that, further to the Notice of Meeting dated August 9, 2024 regarding the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on September 13, 2024 at 3:00PM (Vancouver time), shareholders of the Company are invited to virtually attend the Meeting by visiting the URL: meetnow.global/M2LDH9C.

The Company's Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and Form of Proxy in respect of the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and were mailed to the Company's shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad
President, CEO and Director
1 (604) 678-9274


