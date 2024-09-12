CBP officers seize $1.1M in methamphetamine at Del Rio International Bridge

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio International Bridge this week seized more than $1.1 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“This seizure reflects the commitment of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and the effective utilization of inspection experience and technology,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry “These drugs will not be entering and causing further harm to our communities.”

Packages containing 124.78 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sept. 11 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Ford van hauling a utility trailer for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon conducting a closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing a total of 124.78 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within planters in the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,115,472.

CBP seized the narcotics and turned them and the driver, vehicle and trailer over to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, which has initiated a criminal investigation.

