The Marketers Group and Object North Partner to Launch Full-Service Integrated Marketing Agency

New collaboration creates full-service marketing agency Theresa Ferguson, President of the Marketers Group Jay Kissman, President of Object North

The Marketers Group and Object North announce collaboration to offer fully integrated marketing agency services

We are able to offer clients a fully integrated marketing experience that brings inspiring ideas to life and differentiates their brands in the marketplace.” — Theresa Ferguson, President of the Marketers Group

IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marketers Group , LLC, and Object North , LLC, today announced the two companies have launched a collaboration to offer the services of a fully integrated marketing agency. Combining both high-level strategy and compelling design with exceptional execution, the two offer companies and nonprofits a more nimble alternative for marketing and branding guidance. They also offer the flexibility to support agencies as an extension of their teams."This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds. By combining our strengths, we are able to offer clients a fully integrated marketing experience that brings inspiring ideas to life, differentiates their brands in the marketplace and connects with their audiences in meaningful ways," says Theresa Ferguson, president of The Marketers Group, based in the Chicago area. “In addition to successful track records of building brands and fueling business growth, we share the belief that cultivating a positive atmosphere leads to even greater success.”Part strategic prowess and part creative genius, each agency brings deep marketing experience that spans across industries that include life sciences, biopharma, healthcare, wellness, technology, artificial intelligence, consumer packaged goods, medical device, manufacturing, philanthropy and the arts. Their offerings include business-to-business, business-to-consumer, branding, compelling presentations, account-based marketing campaigns, product launches, executive communications, video/corporate videos, web development, content development, marketing design, social media, digital marketing, public relations, employee communications, analytics and research.“We share the passion of our clients. Whether it’s for a stunning executive presentation, a new product launch or a captivating video series, our team's collaboration sparks creativity and brings ideas to life,” notes Jay Kissman, president of Pittsburgh-based Object North. “Collectively we understand the motivations of the intended audiences and are able to use those insights to build campaigns that influence action.”New clients interested in the group can email theresa@themarketersgroup.com or jaykissman@objectnorth.com or visit www.themarketersgroup.com AboutThe Marketers Group, LLC, and Object North, LLC, based Chicagoland and Pittsburgh, respectively, have come together to offer fully integrated marketing agency services with a team of experts who are leaders in their disciplines. The combined mission is to create campaigns that bring relevance, connect in meaningful ways that inspire, seek to understand behaviors and uncover what motivates action. Their approach is to speak to the heart of their audiences as they help brands break through the clutter by being smart, strategic, engaging, innovative, creative and positive. Building brands. Inspiring engagement. www.themarketersgroup.com Contact:Theresa Ferguson, presidentThe Marketers Group312-585-7113theresa@themarketersgroup.com

