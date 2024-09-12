DC Announces 2025 Health Insurance Rates, with Rate Increases Smallest in Recent Years

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2025 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. The overall rate increases are the smallest in recent years with individual rates increasing by 4.7% and small business rates increasing by 4.9%.

DC Health Link open enrollment for individuals and families starts November 1, 2024, and runs through January 31, 2025. Visit DCHealthLink.com or call (855) 532-5465 for help enrolling.

“Through the leadership of Mayor Bowser, DISB is committed to ensuring that the rates are set fairly, and the coverage is non-discriminatory,” said Commissioner Karima Woods of DISB. “During a thorough review of 171 small group plans and 27 individual plans, we made sure that

these rates met the District’s exacting standards and will provide accessible, affordable and non-

discriminatory health insurance for all DC residents.”

The Department reviewed 198 proposed health plan rates for 2025 from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente and United Healthcare. CVS/Aetna is withdrawing from the small business market for 2025. The new rates were approved after the Department considered input from insurers, government and non-profit organizations, and testimonies provided by consumers and actuaries during an August 20 public hearing. At the hearing, actuaries presented their findings and members of the public had an opportunity to share their stories and discuss the proposed 2025 rates. As a result of the Department’s rate review, and input provided at the hearing, DISB required decreases that will save District residents almost $1.5 million.

The Department is grateful to consumer health advocates, health insurers, the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, actuaries, and the public for their input during the rate review process. For more information about the approved 2025 health insurance plan rates, visit disb.dc.gov/2025rates.

