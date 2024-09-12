CANADA, September 12 - From Indigenous Services Canada: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/gwa-sala-nakwaxda-xw-nations-reach-historic-agreement-with-canada-and-british-columbia-to-support-first-nations-led-child-and-family-services-896454858.html

Galgapothla: standing together, holding hands, lifting each other up

In a historic ceremony held today in Port Hardy, B.C., home of the Gwa’sala- ‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations, Chief Leslie Walkus of Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations and Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Council members, alongside the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Grace Lore, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development, signed a coordination agreement to affirm and restore jurisdiction over children and families. This agreement shows a change in the tide for Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw children and families, community, culture and people. This collaborative effort is rooted in the shared understanding that Indigenous children and families should flourish within their communities, surrounded by the embrace of loved ones and the richness of their cultures.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations are deeply committed to preserving their language and culture and have woven these principles into the very fabric of the Aux’stila du gingananam Child and Family Protection and Support Law, meaning “taking care of our children.” Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations are reconnecting children and youth to their families, teaching them that they belong, and rooting them to their Nation where children are “dlugwe,” meaning treasures from heaven and “kwa’layu,” grandparents’ reason for living. The Aux’stila du gingananam Child and Family Protection and Support Law is built on this foundation and amplifies the strength of extended families.

The coordination agreement outlines a common understanding, the specific roles and responsibilities of all parties, and solidifies a shared commitment to facilitate the seamless coordination of services for children, youth and families via the Galgapothla Family Services Society. The agreement also addresses the fiscal aspects of delivering child and family services, articulating guiding principles for future financial arrangement. Canada has committed to provide $105.8 million over the 10 years of the agreement. British Columbia has committed to providing $4.7 million, subject to annual adjustments to account for inflation.

Indigenous Peoples taking back ownership over their child and family services, ensures that both present and future generations of Indigenous children and their families flourish and prosper together, and that past experiences are honoured and respected.

Quotes:

“As Chief, my number one priority for Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation is to reduce the number of children in the provincial system of care, and reclaiming the “lost ones.” The Aux’stila du gingananam Law enforces the fundamental belief that our children and families find hope in our culture and traditions that have guided us from time immemorial. I am proud of our Jurisdiction team and all of the government teams who worked hard to get this done. We are really looking forward to working together.”

– Chief Leslie Walkus, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations

“For decades, governments separated First Nations children from their families and communities, causing grief, trauma and endless sorrow. Today’s agreement restores Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations inherent right to care for their children and families, surrounded by love, language and culture. Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw children will grow up knowing who they are and where they belong.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

“This agreement is a pivotal step in Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations’ journey to reestablish their rightful role, and the role of their laws, in caring for their own children and families. Through resilience, they have overcome so much, and by staying rooted in their distinct beliefs, cultural practices and laws, and re-asserting jurisdiction, they are lifting up their community and their families today and into the future.”

– The Honourable Grace Lore, British Columbia Minister of Children and Family Development

Quick Facts:

For most Indigenous children, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

On January 1, 2020, An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children.

British Columbia’s Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act was passed into law on November 25, 2022, making B.C. the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent right of self- government of Indigenous communities including jurisdiction over child and family services.

In November 2020, the Prime Minister announced over $542 million in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to co-develop the implementation of the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems.

Additional federal investments provided $73.6 million in Budget 2021, and

$87.3 million in Budget 2022, to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. Through Budget 2023-2024, the Government of Canada committed $1.8 billion over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act, including the first Inuit agreement to support community-led, prevention-based solutions to reduce the number of children in care.

This is the fourth coordination agreement in B.C. and the tenth in Canada.

Associated links:

