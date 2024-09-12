Check Point Software Debuts on World’s Best Companies of 2024 List by TIME and Statista

The World’s Best Companies of 2024 list recognizes Check Point’s strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2024 by TIME and Statista. Check Point made its debut on the list due to its strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and ESG efforts.

"Check Point is proud to be honored in TIME and Statista’s list of the World’s Best Companies of 2024,” said Rupal Hollenbeck, President at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our leadership and innovation in cyber security is a direct result of our people, so we’re proud to be recognized as a workplace of choice for employees around the world.”

The ranking is the result of three key survey and research dimensions conducted on a global scale in partnership with Statista:

Employee satisfaction: Statista surveyed roughly 170,000 workers from 50 countries on their opinions of employers – both theirs and perceptions of others

Revenue growth: Statista looked for companies with positive revenue growth across both relative growth and absolute growth

ESG: Statista evaluated companies’ efforts and achievements across environment, social (including diversity & inclusion) and governance categories



In addition to being recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2024, Check Point has been recognized four times as the World’s Best Cyber Security Employer by Forbes, included on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2024 list, the World’s Most Trustworthy Cyber Security Company in 2023 by Newsweek, and 2023 Company of the Year and Best-in-Class for the Next Generation Firewall industry by Frost & Sullivan, among other accolades.

To learn more about Check Point’s ESG commitment and progress, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

