Celldex Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming conferences:

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:35 a.m. ET

TD Cowen's Chronic Urticaria Summit on Friday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations” page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


